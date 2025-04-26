Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 306,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,958 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mama’s Creations by 35.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 319.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Mama’s Creations Profile

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

