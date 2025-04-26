PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 25,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

