PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Down 2.9% Following Weak Earnings

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $137.41 and last traded at $138.17. Approximately 3,709,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,099,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.26.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BNP Paribas cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92. The firm has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

