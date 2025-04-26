Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.46. 744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 3.78% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (PSCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

