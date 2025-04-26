Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.28. 5,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 279,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.25.

Ondine Biomedical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$66.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolyn Cross purchased 149,225 shares of Ondine Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,939,925.00. Company insiders own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ondine Biomedical

Ondine Biomedical is a life sciences company leading the charge in breakthrough photodisinfection-based therapies to prevent and treat serious infections, including those caused by existing, emerging, and antimicrobial-resistant pathogens.

Our vision is a world free from infections. We have created a patented, platform technology (photodisinfection) to provide simple solutions to complex infections across different therapeutic areas in healthcare and industry settings.

