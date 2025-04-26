Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Trading Down 21.8% – What’s Next?

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) traded down 21.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 4,811,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 2,860,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 21.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

