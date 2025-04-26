nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at $5,270,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

Shares of LASR opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.24. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,963.59. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nLIGHT

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.