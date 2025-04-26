Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.34 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,092,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 131,885 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,336,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 329,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,259,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

