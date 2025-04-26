LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEU opened at $65.78 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

