LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MARB opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.05. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.