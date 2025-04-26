LPL Financial LLC Has $472,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,784 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,455 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.74.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -23.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

