LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,334,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,532,000 after purchasing an additional 344,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,110,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $1,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,566.28. This represents a 12.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730 in the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -717.90 and a beta of 1.59.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RadNet

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.