LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,594 Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NECB stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.