LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 842,558 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 792.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 277,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warby Parker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,206.97. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

