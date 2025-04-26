LPL Financial LLC Acquires 256 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SiTime by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SITM stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $82.99 and a 12 month high of $268.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.58.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,376,176.76. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,636,401.08. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

