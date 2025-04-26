Loop Capital Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $63.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

