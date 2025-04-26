Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AtriCure by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 855.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

AtriCure Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.40 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. This trade represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

