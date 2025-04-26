Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYMR opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,510. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

