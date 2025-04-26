KeyCorp Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $58.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

