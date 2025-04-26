JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.50 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.52). 839,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,347,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.51).
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock has a market cap of £483.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.24.
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile
JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.
Key points:
Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.
