JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 54,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYAX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nayax by 5,526.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nayax during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Nayax by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,441 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nayax by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NYAX opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. Nayax Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYAX shares. William Blair raised shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nayax from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

