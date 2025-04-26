JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,972 Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vestis by 548.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vestis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Vestis Price Performance

Vestis stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.