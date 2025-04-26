JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 379,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,821,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $22.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

