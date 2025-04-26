JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 108,083 Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 108,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Hesai Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.80 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $18.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

