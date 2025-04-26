JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 119,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $669.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $48.28.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.