JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) by 172.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAMS. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.01. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,550. This represents a 90.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

