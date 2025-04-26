JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 518.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,911 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after buying an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 551,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

