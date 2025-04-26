JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHY opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

