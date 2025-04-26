JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,211,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Price Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.66. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.