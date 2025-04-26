JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 874,842 Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) by 1,387.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 52,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 79,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $1.08 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.10.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

