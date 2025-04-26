JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 10,428 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBW. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 311.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.04. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBW. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

