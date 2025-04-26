JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 392,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 188,836 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos purchased 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,399,515.80. This trade represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $151,180 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.