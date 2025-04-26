JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URNJ opened at $15.19 on Friday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

