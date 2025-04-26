JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,659.85. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares in the company, valued at $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $896.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

