JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 522,597 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 190.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 797,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,597 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,989,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,936,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 1,814,009 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,802,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,334.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,759,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,994 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.39 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.96%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

