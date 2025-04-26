iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$34.87 and last traded at C$35.04. Approximately 15,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 20,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.11.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.