iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000.

Shares of RXI opened at $178.32 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $145.90 and a twelve month high of $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.91.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

