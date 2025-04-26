Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Holdings Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Rareview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 413,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.