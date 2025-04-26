IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Trading Up 8.8% – Here’s Why

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $68.29. Approximately 6,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.76.

Separately, HSBC raised IMCD to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

