Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. Barclays boosted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

HE opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

