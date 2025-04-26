Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Golden Entertainment worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,293,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after buying an additional 271,782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $26.32 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $695.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile



Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

