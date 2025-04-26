FY2025 EPS Forecast for Lam Research Increased by Analyst

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.77. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $71.42 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 9.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.