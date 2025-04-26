Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

