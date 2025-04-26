ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Trading 14.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. 110,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Up 14.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

About ESGEN Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.