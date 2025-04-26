Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,351 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 134.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Comerica by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.84.

NYSE:CMA opened at $53.12 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

