Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Delek US by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $13.10 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $70,787 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.