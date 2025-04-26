Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.88. 4,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

About Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.