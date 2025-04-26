Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,218 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $60,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,308.56. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS opened at $9.90 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

