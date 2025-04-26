Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,118 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 255.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sasol by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sasol by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Price Performance

SSL opened at $3.57 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

