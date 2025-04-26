Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS opened at $6.76 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $551.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

